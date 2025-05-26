Which Countries should Pakistani Applicants Avoid in 2025? Full list with highest rejection rates

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan witnessed surge in its youth seeking opportunities abroad, especially in European states, amid economic hardships and political instability in its homeland. As many look towards Europe for better prospects, visa rejection rates in key Schengen countries are adding new challenges to their migration plans.

Recent data from the European Commission reveals that Schengen countries received over 1.1 crore visa applications, with approximately 14.8pc rejected. For Pakistani applicants, the situation is even more daunting nearly half of the 78,000-plus visa applications were denied, with Austria imposing the highest refusal rate with over 80percent.

Pakistani travelers aiming to visit Europe next year face significant hurdles due to high visa rejection rates in several Schengen countries, according to recent data released by the European Commission.

Other countries with notably high rejection rates include Malta (38.5%), Estonia (27.2%), Belgium (24.6%), and Sweden (24%). Germany, despite a comparatively lower rejection rate of 13.7%, recently removed its visa appeal process, meaning refusals are now final and cannot be contested.

Countries with Rejection Rate

Country Visa Rejection Rate Malta 38.5 Estonia 27.2 Belgium 24.6 Slovenia 24.5 Sweden 24.0 Denmark 23.7 Croatia 19.3 Poland 17.2 France 15.8 Czech Republic 15.8

Immigration expert highlighted that most visa denials result from incomplete documentation or failure to prove strong ties to the home country, and urged applicants to prepare their paperwork and demonstrate clear reasons for return.

For Pakistani travellers, choosing countries with lower visa refusal rates, such as Iceland (2.2%) or Switzerland (12.1%), could improve their chances of securing a visa. Experts also recommend thorough preparation, including valid passports, detailed itineraries, proof of funds, and Schengen-compliant travel insurance.

As compared to EU states, countries like Maldives, Barbados, Dominica, and several other states offer easier travel options without the need for a Schengen visa.