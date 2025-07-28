Ex-Indian home minister says Modi blaming Pakistan for Pahalgam Attack without Evidence

NEW DELHI – Former Indian Home Minister P. Chidambaram made shocking claims about Modi government’s narrative on deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, saying there is no evidence whatsoever linking Pakistan to the bloodshed, and claiming the attackers were homegrown Indian militants.

In recent interview, Congress veteran accused BJP government of playing deceptive moves, questioning why the Centre continues to point fingers at Pakistan without naming or identifying a single Pakistani national.

“Where are the attackers? Why haven’t they been arrested or even identified?” Chidambaram asked, adding, “You arrest a few locals for giving them shelter, and then go silent? What’s the truth you’re hiding?”

Chidambaram also accused Modi government of withholding key details, including the outcome of the NIA’s investigation and possible casualties. He warned the attackers may be radicalized Indians, not foreign militants, and demanded transparency.

“Why this obsession with blaming Pakistan? There’s zero proof. What are you covering up?” he added. BJP was quick to retaliate, accusing Chidambaram of giving a “clean chit” to Pakistan and undermining national security.

Chidambaram further lashed out at government’s silence on the Gaza humanitarian crisis, saying “humanity is being disgraced” as innocent civilians, including women and children, are slaughtered daily. Quoting UN reports, he revealed that over 1,000 Palestinians have died since May, many while simply trying to find food.