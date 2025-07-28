BISE Lahore Inter Part-II Results coming on September 13

LAHORE – Intermediate students who are waiting to get admissions in undergraduate programs will get their results on September 13, 2025 Saturday.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore officially announced resultsdates of the Intermediate Part-II (12th class) examinations as joint decision made by all educational boards across Punjab.

BISE Lahore Inter Results 2025

More than 2 Lac students appeared in this year’s Intermediate Part-II examinations under BISE Lahore, making it one of the most key academic milestones of the year. The board has completed the paper checking process and is now finalizing preparations to publish the results both online and via SMS.

Students will be able to access their results through the official BISE Lahore website as well as by sending their roll numbers via SMS to the board’s designated number on result day.

BISE Lahore also confirmed that the second annual Matric examinations are slated to start in September 2025. The board has issued a detailed fee submission schedule for students intending to appear in these exams:

Single fee submissions: up to August 7

Double fee submissions: from August 8 to 11

Triple fee submissions: from August 12 to 15

The Lahore board urges all students to adhere to the deadlines and keep an eye on official announcements for further updates.