Nationwide internet shutdown announced amid PTI protest concerns

The government has announced a complete shutdown of internet services across the country starting midnight, citing security concerns related to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest.

According to official sources, the suspension will also extend to Wi-Fi services, rendering all internet-based communication unavailable. While mobile services will remain operational initially, their suspension will depend on the evolving security situation.

The decision is reportedly part of preventive measures to maintain public order during the protest. Authorities have emphasized that the situation will be monitored closely, and additional restrictions may be imposed if necessary.

This move has sparked widespread concern among citizens and businesses, as the internet shutdown is expected to disrupt daily activities and communications nationwide.

Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.