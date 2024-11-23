Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Islamabad sealed off to curb PTI protest; citizens face major disruptions

In a bid to prevent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest, the Islamabad administration has sealed all entry points to the city, causing significant challenges for residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Additionally, roads from Murree have been excavated at various points to block access.

Traffic disruptions have been reported across several key areas. The Expressway at Khanna Pul has been sealed, though nearby underpasses remain open. Similarly, the Expressway near Blue Area is closed, leading to traffic bottlenecks.

While the Faizabad Interchange has been reopened for traffic after the removal of containers, other routes, including Iran Avenue at D-12 and the bridge at Chungi No. 26, remain blocked with containers. Zero Point, however, is accessible for vehicles.

Barriers have also been placed on I.J.P. Road connecting Rawalpindi to Islamabad, and the route linking the Expressway to Srinagar Highway has been closed.

In Murree, access routes have been obstructed with containers, and in some areas, roads have been dug up to ensure restricted movement.

Motorways across the country have remained closed since morning, adding to the difficulties faced by commuters. The severe disruption has caused frustration among citizens, with many struggling to navigate their daily routines.

These measures have been implemented to maintain order and control the situation; however, the impact on ordinary citizens has drawn criticism, as many are calling for a more balanced approach that addresses security concerns without causing undue inconvenience.

