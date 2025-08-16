Limited Seats! Punjab govt offering Internships with Rs40,000 Salary

LAHORE – The government of Punjab launched province’s first comprehensive internship program for 1,000 veterinary graduates and para-veterinary professionals, allocating budget of Rs600 million for the initiative.

Under CM Internship Program, veterinary graduates holding DVM degree will get a monthly stipend of Rs. 60,000, while para-vets and livestock assistants will be paid Rs. 40,000 during the internship period.

According to officials, eligible veterinary graduates and para-vets can apply in their respective districts. The program also covers youth who have successfully completed the two-year Livestock Assistant Diploma (LAD) course.

The scheme has been rolled out across all 36 districts of Punjab, with specific quotas allocated for Veterinary Assistants, AI Technicians, and Lab Assistants.

Authorities describe the initiative as a historic step towards strengthening the livestock sector, creating professional opportunities for young graduates, and ensuring improved veterinary services across the province.