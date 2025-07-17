Ispr Summer Internship 2025 Sees Enthusiastic Participation From Students Nationwide

RAWALPINDI – The ISPR Summer Internship 2025 is being successfully conducted simultaneously across 33 cities of Pakistan, with enthusiastic participation from students nationwide.

Over 6,500 students from more than 150 universities are taking part in what is considered Pakistan’s largest and most comprehensive internship program. The students are receiving extensive training through academic, creative, and practical activities, reflecting their passion and commitment.

During the program, students expressed their strong emotions and determination, stating that the youth must play a vital role in putting Pakistan on the path to progress.

They said, “We should all be proud to be Pakistanis and work together to serve the nation.” Throughout the internship, prominent national figures will guide students on important topics.

To promote educational growth and leadership skills, students will be introduced to significant issues. The Summer Internship Program serves as a platform to inspire new ideas, fresh vision, and hands-on experience. It is a commendable initiative by the Pakistan Army to empower the youth and build future leaders.