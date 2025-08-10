Lahore Bikers on Traffic Police Radar; Cops flout helmet laws openly

LAHORE – Bikers across Lahore are facing massive fines for traffic violations, while police officers themselves are seen flouting helmet laws with apparent impunity, raising serious concerns over the enforcement of CTO Lahore’s directives.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore ordered strict fines on police officers found riding motorcycles without helmets. However, in areas like Ferozepur Road and its surroundings, police personnel in uniform are frequently observed riding without helmets.

Many of these motorcycles lack number plates, yet no traffic wardens have stopped or fined them.

Despite CTO’s orders, the traffic police have neither shared any pictures nor shared data regarding fines issued to police officers, fueling doubts about whether these instructions are being implemented.

Citiznes lament that traffic laws must be applied equally to all, warning that selective enforcement could erode public trust in law enforcement agencies. Bikers are also calling on police leadership to take immediate and effective action to ensure accountability and restore confidence in the system.