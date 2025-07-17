YouTuber Rajab Butt’s house attacked in Lahore, suspects flee after firing

By Web Desk
8:20 pm | Jul 17, 2025
Youtuber Rajab Butts House Attacked In Lahore Suspects Flee After Firing

LAHORE – Unknown individuals opened fire at the residence of popular YouTuber Rajab Butt before fleeing on a motorcycle.

According to Lahore Police, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Chuhang Police Station, where Rajab Butt’s house is located.

Police stated that two unidentified suspects on a motorcycle carried out the shooting and fled the scene immediately afterward.

Sources said no one was present inside the house at the time of the incident. However, police have begun searching for the suspects using CCTV footage.

Complaint filed against YouTuber Rajab Butt over ‘blasphemy’ in viral video

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More From This Category

Advertisment

Gold Rates

Gold price falls Rs900 per Tola in Local Market

Jul 17, 2025 | 5:43 pm

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now