YouTuber Rajab Butt’s house attacked in Lahore, suspects flee after firing

LAHORE – Unknown individuals opened fire at the residence of popular YouTuber Rajab Butt before fleeing on a motorcycle.

According to Lahore Police, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Chuhang Police Station, where Rajab Butt’s house is located.

Police stated that two unidentified suspects on a motorcycle carried out the shooting and fled the scene immediately afterward.

Sources said no one was present inside the house at the time of the incident. However, police have begun searching for the suspects using CCTV footage.