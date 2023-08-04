Dua Lipa shares BTS clips of Barbie's Dance The Night

This Barbie is still obsessed! The vocal powerhouse behind the blockbuster Barbie song, Dance The Night, Dua Lipa, has shared the magical moments behind the song.

With 88 million followers on Instagram, the Levitating singer shared a series of BTS clips from the making of the song, tagging the people who co-wrote and co-created the song with her.

In the first and second clips, the New Rules crooner is seen humming the lyrics as the music video from the movie plays on a screen.

This was followed by other clips including one where a whole orchestra played the melody on instruments.

In another post, the Albanian-British diva celebrated Dance The Night entering "Top 5 in the UK!"

"The first thing I saw from the Barbie movie when Mark Ronson asked me to write the song for the big dance scene in the film was the cast dance rehearsals," Lipa wrote.

"We then set off with the plan to write a song based on Barbie’s inner thoughts in that very moment on the basis of what was to come next in her story and on the premise of the whole film," the Sweetest Pie singer stated.

"The song no longer felt like it belonged to me but belonged to Barbie and her perfect/imperfect self," she shared.

On the work front, Lipa enjoys being one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Her recent singles include Potion, Sweetest Pie, Cold Heart, Love Again, and Fever to name a few.