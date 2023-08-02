Dua Lipa faces third copyright lawsuit over Levitating

Hollywood singer Dua Lipa is in trouble for her song Levitating. The popstar is currently facing a new federal lawsuit in Los Angeles from musician Bosko Kante who claims that Lipa and her music label Warner Music Group (WMG.O) did not seek his permission to include his “talk box” recording in remixes of Levitating.
In the lawsuit, Kante said that the use of his performance on three remixes of Lipa’s hit song infringed his copyright. He also cited an oral agreement that the part he produced with the wearable electronic device be used only in the song’s original recording.
Kante's ElectroSpit Talk Box is a device worn around the neck and wired to a phone or synthesizer that can make vocal vibrations sound like musical instruments.
The lawsuit filed on Monday said Kante is entitled to more than $20 million in profit from the infringing music. It also says that the British-Albanian star reused the work without permission on further releases, including The Blessed Madonna remix — featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott — another remix featuring DaBaby and a performance by Dua Lipa at the American Music Awards (AMAs).
The lawsuit stated that producer Stephen Kozmeniuk approached Kante in 2019 about creating a talk-box track to use on Levitating. Kante verbally that his recording would only appear on the original track and could not be sampled or reused.
Lipa already faced two other copyright from reggae group Artikal Sound System, which were dismissed in June, and another by songwriters Sandy Linzer and L. Russell Brown which is currently ongoing.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.
Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
