Govt decides to deploy federal constabulary in Balochistan to restore peace

QUETTA – A decision has been made to deploy the Federal Constabulary to help establish peace and stability in Balochistan.

A meeting on the law and order situation was held in Quetta, chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti. Senior officials from federal and provincial institutions attended the meeting.

Participants were briefed on issues including law and order, the repatriation of Afghan refugees, hawala-hundi operations, extortion, and smuggling.

The meeting decided to utilize the services of the Federal Constabulary to maintain peace in Balochistan. In the first phase, around 3,000 personnel comprising two wings of the force will be deployed.

It was also decided to make the Federal Investigation Agency more active in the province and recruit local individuals to fill vacant positions. In addition, the federal and Balochistan governments agreed to strengthen monitoring of anti-state activities on social media.

The meeting also decided to intensify action against individuals involved in spreading baseless propaganda against the state on social media.

According to the official statement, the federal government assured full cooperation to the Balochistan government. Mohsin Naqvi said all possible support would be provided to enhance the professional capacity of the Balochistan police, adding that the federal government is fully aware of the situation in the province and will assist in restoring peace.

Sarfaraz Bugti said the government is confronting terrorism with full determination and strength. He added that the fight against terrorism is not only the responsibility of security forces but a collective battle of the entire nation, reiterating that the writ of the state will be ensured at all costs.

He also said that no highways in Balochistan are currently blocked in the name of protests, and appreciated the federal government’s support for restoring peace in the province.