Energy Minister Leghari admits fixed charges in electricity bills have doubled

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has acknowledged that fixed charges in electricity bills have increased significantly, rising from around 3-4 percent of the total bill to about 10%.

Speaking on a television program, the minister said that fixed costs remain constant throughout the year, but their impact varies depending on monthly electricity consumption.

He explained that during higher usage months, the fixed cost share appears lower, while it becomes more noticeable in low-consumption periods.

Leghari stated that consumers using up to 200 units under the protected category have seen a reduction in energy costs, while overall domestic electricity rates have decreased for some users due to subsidies.

He added that electricity consumption has increased by around 7-9% over the past several months and said that detailed data is available on the NEPRA website for verification.

The minister maintained that despite changes in billing structure, efforts are ongoing to provide relief to domestic consumers through subsidies and tariff adjustments.