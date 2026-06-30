Paraguay stun Germany in major upset at FIFA World Cup 2026

BOSTON – Paraguay pulled off a major upset at the FIFA World Cup 2026 by eliminating four-time champions Germany after a dramatic penalty shootout victory in the Round of 32.

The match ended 1-1 after regular and extra time, forcing both teams into a tense penalty shootout. Paraguay eventually secured a 4-3 win after Germany missed crucial spot kicks, bringing an unexpected end to their World Cup campaign.

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz and Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade failed to convert their penalties for Germany, with Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill making key saves to deny both attempts. Paraguay also struggled from the spot, as Antonio Sanabria missed his penalty while Manuel Neuer, Germany’s veteran goalkeeper, stopped Fabian Balbuena’s effort.

The decisive moment came during sudden death when Germany defender Jonathan Tah sent his penalty over the crossbar. José Canales then calmly converted Paraguay’s final kick to seal a memorable victory.

Earlier in the match, Paraguay took the lead in the 42nd minute through Julio Enciso, who headed the ball into the net after a well-delivered cross. Germany responded after halftime, with Florian Wirtz creating the opportunity for Havertz to score a header and level the match.

Germany appeared to have found a late winner in extra time when Tah scored, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for a foul by Waldemar Anton on the goalkeeper.

Paraguay will now face either two-time world champions France or 1958 runners-up Sweden in the Round of 16.

The victory sparked celebrations among Paraguay’s players and supporters as Germany’s World Cup journey ended in a surprising defeat.