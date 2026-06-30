Govt ends work-from-home policy on Fridays

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to end the work-from-home facility on Fridays for government employees, with the new policy coming into effect from July 1.

According to an official notification, Friday will now be observed as a regular working day, and all government staff will perform their duties from offices as per the routine schedule.

The provincial government has issued instructions to all administrative secretaries to ensure the immediate implementation of the decision. All government offices across KP will remain open on Fridays, with official matters continuing according to the previous working arrangements.

The decision comes after the provincial government introduced several measures under its austerity drive aimed at reducing electricity consumption, fuel expenses and other operational costs.

The earlier Friday work-from-home arrangement was among the steps taken as part of those cost-cutting efforts.

With the new directive, government employees will resume regular office attendance on Fridays from the start of July.

Earlier, the federal government abolished the work-from-home police on Fridays for all public institutions after the US and Iran reached memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the Middle East conflict.