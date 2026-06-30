Monson 2026 rains likely to start across Pakistan in first week of July

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from 30th June (evening/night).

Meanwhile, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating the eastern and central parts of the country. Moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are expected to reach the upper parts from 02nd July.

Under the influence of this weather system, scattered rain windstorm/thundershower (with isolated heavyfalls) is expected in Kashmir’s Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from 01st to 06th July.

It said scattered rain windstorm/thundershower (with isolated heavyfalls) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Karak, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan) from 01st to 05th July with occasional gaps.

In Punjab, scattered rain windstorm/thundershower (with isolated heavyfalls) is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal from 01st to 06th July, while in Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Pakpattan, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Okara, Kasur, Noor Pur Thal, Bhakkar, Layyah Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur from 03th to 05th July with occasional gaps.

“Gilgit-Baltistan: Rain windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 01st to 05th July with occasional gaps,” read press relase.

Rain windstorm/thundershower is expected in north/northeastern parts of Balochistan, including Zhob, Sherani, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Harnai, Sibbi, Barkhan and Dera Bugti from 01st to 04th July.

In Sindh, rain windstorm/thundershower is likely in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Qambar Shahdadkot and Naushahro Feroze on 03rd and 04th July.