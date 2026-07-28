Four children of same family drown while bathing in Khaipur canal

KHAIRPUR – Four children from the same family drowned while bathing in a canal in Khairpur district of Sindh.

According to rescue officials, the children had gone to bathe in the Lalan Canal when they drowned. Rescue teams launched an operation following the incident and recovered the bodies of all four children from the canal.

The victims were between the ages of eight and 12 years.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident in Khairpur. He also offered condolences over another drowning incident in Larkana, where three children lost their lives.

The chief minister directed relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance and support to the affected families. He also instructed the deputy commissioners of Khairpur and Larkana to ensure necessary help and cooperation for the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province, restricting swimming, unauthorized boating and bathing in rainwater accumulation areas amid ongoing monsoon conditions.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, a ban has been placed on swimming in dams, rivers, canals, ponds and lakes. The order also prohibits boating without official permission in dams, rivers, canals, ponds, lakes and distributaries.

The restrictions further apply to bathing in rainwater collected on streets, roads, open spaces and other public places.

The ban will remain in effect for 60 days and has been imposed to protect human lives amid the prevailing weather conditions.

The Punjab Home Department said that swimming or entering water bodies during heavy rains could pose serious risks, particularly to children and young people. Authorities noted that water levels in dams, rivers, canals, ponds and lakes have increased, making swimming and boating activities potentially dangerous.

The department added that the restrictions were imposed by the Punjab Home Secretary under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. Local administrations and law enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure implementation of the order.