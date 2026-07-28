NCCIA probe finds MPA Saqib Chadhar guilty in Momina Iqbal harassment case

LAHORE – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has found Punjab Assembly member Saqib Chadhar guilty during an investigation into a case involving allegations of harassment and threats made by actress Momina Iqbal, according to reports.

The matter was heard at a sessions court in Lahore, where Additional Sessions Judge Nusrat Siddiqui conducted proceedings on the interim bail petitions of Saqib Chadhar and his wife, Sameera.

During the hearing, lawyers representing both sides appeared before the court. Advocate Adnan Ehsan represented actress Momina Iqbal, while Rana Maroof appeared on behalf of Saqib Chadhar.

The investigation officer informed the court that the inquiry regarding Saqib Chadhar had been completed and he was found responsible during the investigation.

The officer further told the court that Saqib Chadhar’s wife, Sameera, had submitted her mobile phone to the NCCIA two days earlier, and it had been sent for forensic examination.

Momina Iqbal’s lawyer requested the court to reject the bail applications, arguing that the accused persons’ release could pose a risk to the actress.

After hearing the arguments, the court summoned lawyers for final arguments at the next hearing and extended the interim bail of Saqib Chadhar and his wife until September 3.

The NCCIA had registered a case against the accused following a complaint submitted by actress Momina Iqbal regarding allegations of harassment and threats.