Punjab may begin to impounding vehicles of e-challan defaulters from July 1

LAHORE – Punjab Traffic Police has announced strict action against citizens who have failed to pay their electronic traffic challans, with enforcement measures set to begin from July 1.

DIG Traffic Punjab Muhammad Waqas Nazir said a province-wide crackdown will be launched against e-challan defaulters under a zero-tolerance policy.

According to the traffic police spokesperson, all traffic officials across Punjab have been provided with the Traffic One application, enabling them to verify e-challan records and collect pending payments on the spot.

The spokesperson said citizens can check their e-challan details through the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s website. Authorities warned that vehicles or motorcycles linked to unpaid challans may be impounded if dues remain unsettled.

DIG Traffic Waqas Nazir urged citizens to clear their outstanding e-challans on time to avoid legal action. He added that action against traffic law violators will continue across Punjab to improve road discipline and ensure safer travel.

The traffic police official emphasized that following traffic regulations is essential for public safety and urged citizens to act responsibly while using roads.