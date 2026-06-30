Iran says no US talks scheduled despite reports of Doha meeting

TEHRAN – Iran has said no negotiations with the United States have been scheduled in the coming days, contradicting earlier remarks from Washington about an expected meeting in Doha.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said an Iranian technical delegation would travel to Doha this week, but stressed that the visit was unrelated to any planned discussions with US officials.

He added that Tehran has not yet begun negotiations on a final agreement, saying that implementation of certain provisions of the memorandum of understanding remains the country’s immediate priority.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had requested a meeting and said talks would take place in Doha.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later said US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would travel to the Qatari capital on Tuesday for high-level discussions with Iran.

She added that the meetings would focus on continuing talks over the memorandum of understanding and would be accompanied by technical-level discussions.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that any understanding between Tehran and Washington must be based on reciprocity.

In a post on X, he said Iran would fulfill its commitments if the United States also honored the memorandum of understanding.

He added that Iran would respond to what he described as “unreasonable saber-rattling and baseless threats” by relying on reason and human dignity while remaining prepared to defend itself decisively when necessary.