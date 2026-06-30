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Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 18, 21 and 24Karat Gold Price

By Our Correspondent
8:32 am | Jun 30, 2026
Gold Nears Rs480000 Per Tola In Pakistan After Big Jump Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs428,936 Per Tola in the local market on June 39, 2026 Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs1,972 in previous session, settling at Rs367,743.

Commodity Unit Old Price Change New Price
Gold Per tola 431,236 -2,300 428,936
Gold 10 grams 369,715 -1,972 367,743
Silver Per tola 6,393 -69 6,324

In the international market, gold prices also remained under pressure, with the metal shedding $23 per ounce to trade at $4,065 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

21 Karat Gold Prices

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 395,644 377,660 323,708.
Per 1 Gram 34,147 32,595 27,939
Per 10 Grams 339,114 323,700 277,457
Per Ounce 967,848 923,855 791,876

Silver prices followed the same trend, with the rate dropping by Rs69 per tola to Rs6,324.

The decline in domestic gold prices reflects movements in global bullion markets, which continue to influence local rates alongside currency fluctuations and import costs.

Per Tola Gold Price hits Rs431,323 in Pakistan after another jump

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