Rahim Yar Khan man booked for abusing government officials in TikTok video

RAHIM YAR KHAN – Police have registered an FIR against a man over alleged abusive and derogatory remarks targeting government officials in a TikTok video in Khanpur city of Rahim Yar Khan district.

The FIR, registered at City Police Station Khanpur states that the case was filed on June 21, 2026, after a police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Afzal noticed people gathered at a hotel near Baldia Chowk watching a video on a mobile phone.

According to the FIR, police examined the video and alleged that it contained abusive and derogatory remarks targeting government officials and state institutions. The video was reportedly linked to a TikTok account identified in the case record.

The police identified the suspect as Huzoor Bakhsh, son of Muhammad Qasim and a resident of Bilal Colony, Khanpur, who had uploaded the video on his TikTok handle.

Police said the mobile phone containing the video was taken into custody as evidence, while a USB copy of the downloaded content was preserved for the investigation.

The case has been registered under relevant legal provisions, including Section 124-A and Section 21 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016. Further investigation into the matter is underway.