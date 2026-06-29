Tomato prices soar to Rs300 per kg in Karachi amid supply shortage

KARACHI – Tomato prices have surged sharply in Karachi, with the retail price reaching Rs300 per kilogram due to a seasonal shortage in supply.

Former Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Vice President Younus Soomro said tomato seedlings for the new crop are ready in Sindh, with cultivation set to begin in July. However, he warned that monsoon rains could damage 10 to 20 per cent of the crop, a risk growers have to accept during the planting season.

He explained that the tomato crop is planted until November and remains available through April, while prices generally stay stable until May and June. The current shortage in early July has led to the sharp increase in prices.

Soomro said tomatoes imported from Iran would help meet domestic demand until the new local crop reaches the market. He added that Sindh has the potential to produce tomatoes year-round through controlled-environment farming, provided sufficient investment is made.

He said the Karachi Chamber is in discussions with the Sindh government on promoting controlled-environment agriculture. If the government creates a favourable investment climate, local investors could work with the chamber to develop such projects.

Soomro also suggested that instead of offering subsidised loans, the government should encourage partnership-based investment models where profits and losses are shared under a modern corporate structure. He warned of potential food shortages in the future, saying increased agricultural production is the only sustainable solution.