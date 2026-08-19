FPSC Jobs August 2026: Teacher, Nurse, Police, Engineer FIA Vacancies – Apply Online

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) shared Advertisement (Phase-3/2026), opening applications for approximately 524 vacancies across 68 different posts in various federal ministries, divisions, and departments.

The new vacancies covered teaching, medical, engineering, administrative, and law enforcement roles.

FPSC Jobs 2026 – Complete Guide

Detail Information Advertisement No. 3/2026 (Phase-3) Total Posts 68 categories Approximate Vacancies 524 Application Deadline 31st August 2026 Test Date (Tentative) From 10th October 2026 Apply Online At www.fpsc.gov.pk

Dates to Remember

Online Application Opens: Immediately upon publication

Last Date to Apply: Monday, 31st August 2026

Written Test (MCQs): Tentatively from 10th October 2026

Change of Test Centre Request: Within 10 days of the closing date only

Vacancies

Post Scale Vacancies Department Charge Nurse BS-16 70 PIMS Islamabad Secondary School Teacher (Male) BS-17 98 FGEI Directorate, M/o Defence Medical Officer BS-17 50 PIMS Islamabad Lecturer (Male) BS-17 29 Education Dept, Gilgit-Baltistan Inspector BS-16 23 ICT Police Superintendent BS-16 22 FIA Assistant Meteorologist BS-16 18 Pakistan Meteorological Dept Computer Instructor (Male) BS-17 27 FGEI Directorate Charge Nurse BS-16 14 Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Centre Assistant Director (Legal) BS-17 12 FIA

Additional senior and specialized posts include:

Director General (BS-20) — Board of Investment, National Library of Pakistan

Professor (BS-20) — PIMS, in specialties like Cardiac Surgery, Dermatology, Neonatology, Pulmonology

Principal Architect & Senior Architect — Military Engineering Services

Dean (CIV) (BS-20) — Pakistan Navy

Director/Principal Meteorologist (BS-19) — Pakistan Meteorological Department

Eligibility

Eligibility varies by post, but general patterns include:

Minimum Qualification: Ranges from Bachelor’s degree to Ph.D., depending on post and scale

Age Limit: Typically 20–45 years (varies by post), plus a uniform 5-year general relaxation in upper age limit for all posts

Domicile Requirement: Mandatory; quota-based allocation applies

Professional Registration: Required for certain posts (e.g., PEC for engineers, PMDC for doctors, PNC for nurses, PCATP for architects)

Quota Distribution

Vacancies are distributed across:

Merit

Punjab

Sindh (Rural & Urban)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Balochistan

Gilgit-Baltistan

AJK

Ex-FATA

Women’s quota

Minorities/Non-Muslims quota

Application Fee Structure

Pay Scale Application Fee BS-16 to BS-17 Rs. 600 BS-18 Rs. 1,500 BS-19 Rs. 2,500 BS-20 and above Rs. 3,000

Fee must be paid online only, against a dedicated PSID generated through the FPSC portal, using the 1-Link facility (ATM, mobile banking, Easypaisa, JazzCash, over-the-counter, or other mobile apps).

How to Apply for FPSC Jobs 2026 — Step by Step

Visit the FPSC website at www.fpsc.gov.pk Create/log in to your account and locate Consolidated Advertisement No. 3/2026 Select the relevant post(s) you are eligible for Fill out the online application form carefully — information submitted is treated as final Enter a valid, active email address — all future communication will be via email and SMS only Generate your PSID and pay the application fee online before the closing date Government employees must upload their Departmental Permission Certificate (DPC) reference number Review and submit — note that applications can be edited only once before the closing date Download your Admission Certificate once available on the FPSC website (usually a couple of weeks before the test)

Documents Required (Post-Test)

Shortlisted candidates on merit will need to submit attested copies of:

Two photographs

Matric and Intermediate certificates

Bachelor’s, Master’s, M.Phil, Ph.D. degrees (as applicable)

CNIC

Experience certificates (where required)

Domicile certificate

Departmental Permission Certificate (for government servants)

HEC equivalence certificate (if a foreign/equivalent degree is claimed)

Exam Day Rules

Candidates must bring original CNIC and a downloaded Admission Certificate

Mobile phones and electronic devices are strictly banned in the exam hall — violators face immediate disqualification and a permanent ban from future FPSC exams

is 3ons policy, available on their official website. Updates are shared via the FPSC website, email, and SMS only.

Where to Apply

www.fpsc.gov.pk