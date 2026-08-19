FPSC Jobs August 2026: Teacher, Nurse, Police, Engineer FIA Vacancies – Apply Online

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) shared Advertisement (Phase-3/2026), opening applications for approximately 524 vacancies across 68 different posts in various federal ministries, divisions, and departments.
The new vacancies covered teaching, medical, engineering, administrative, and law enforcement roles.
FPSC Jobs 2026 – Complete Guide
|Detail
|Information
|Advertisement No.
|3/2026 (Phase-3)
|Total Posts
|68 categories
|Approximate Vacancies
|524
|Application Deadline
|31st August 2026
|Test Date (Tentative)
|From 10th October 2026
|Apply Online At
|www.fpsc.gov.pk
Dates to Remember
- Online Application Opens: Immediately upon publication
- Last Date to Apply: Monday, 31st August 2026
- Written Test (MCQs): Tentatively from 10th October 2026
- Change of Test Centre Request: Within 10 days of the closing date only
Vacancies
|Post
|Scale
|Vacancies
|Department
|Charge Nurse
|BS-16
|70
|PIMS Islamabad
|Secondary School Teacher (Male)
|BS-17
|98
|FGEI Directorate, M/o Defence
|Medical Officer
|BS-17
|50
|PIMS Islamabad
|Lecturer (Male)
|BS-17
|29
|Education Dept,
Gilgit-Baltistan
|Inspector
|BS-16
|23
|ICT Police
|Superintendent
|BS-16
|22
|FIA
|Assistant Meteorologist
|BS-16
|18
|Pakistan Meteorological Dept
|Computer Instructor (Male)
|BS-17
|27
|FGEI Directorate
|Charge Nurse
|BS-16
|14
|Armed Forces Bone
Marrow Transplant Centre
|Assistant Director (Legal)
|BS-17
|12
|FIA
Additional senior and specialized posts include:
- Director General (BS-20) — Board of Investment, National Library of Pakistan
- Professor (BS-20) — PIMS, in specialties like Cardiac Surgery, Dermatology, Neonatology, Pulmonology
- Principal Architect & Senior Architect — Military Engineering Services
- Dean (CIV) (BS-20) — Pakistan Navy
- Director/Principal Meteorologist (BS-19) — Pakistan Meteorological Department
Eligibility
Eligibility varies by post, but general patterns include:
- Minimum Qualification: Ranges from Bachelor’s degree to Ph.D., depending on post and scale
- Age Limit: Typically 20–45 years (varies by post), plus a uniform 5-year general relaxation in upper age limit for all posts
- Domicile Requirement: Mandatory; quota-based allocation applies
- Professional Registration: Required for certain posts (e.g., PEC for engineers, PMDC for doctors, PNC for nurses, PCATP for architects)
Quota Distribution
Vacancies are distributed across:
- Merit
- Punjab
- Sindh (Rural & Urban)
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Balochistan
- Gilgit-Baltistan
- AJK
- Ex-FATA
- Women’s quota
- Minorities/Non-Muslims quota
Application Fee Structure
|Pay Scale
|Application Fee
|BS-16 to BS-17
|Rs. 600
|BS-18
|Rs. 1,500
|BS-19
|Rs. 2,500
|BS-20 and above
|Rs. 3,000
Fee must be paid online only, against a dedicated PSID generated through the FPSC portal, using the 1-Link facility (ATM, mobile banking, Easypaisa, JazzCash, over-the-counter, or other mobile apps).
How to Apply for FPSC Jobs 2026 — Step by Step
- Visit the FPSC website at www.fpsc.gov.pk
- Create/log in to your account and locate Consolidated Advertisement No. 3/2026
- Select the relevant post(s) you are eligible for
- Fill out the online application form carefully — information submitted is treated as final
- Enter a valid, active email address — all future communication will be via email and SMS only
- Generate your PSID and pay the application fee online before the closing date
- Government employees must upload their Departmental Permission Certificate (DPC) reference number
- Review and submit — note that applications can be edited only once before the closing date
- Download your Admission Certificate once available on the FPSC website (usually a couple of weeks before the test)
Documents Required (Post-Test)
Shortlisted candidates on merit will need to submit attested copies of:
- Two photographs
- Matric and Intermediate certificates
- Bachelor’s, Master’s, M.Phil, Ph.D. degrees (as applicable)
- CNIC
- Experience certificates (where required)
- Domicile certificate
- Departmental Permission Certificate (for government servants)
- HEC equivalence certificate (if a foreign/equivalent degree is claimed)
Exam Day Rules
- Candidates must bring original CNIC and a downloaded Admission Certificate
- Mobile phones and electronic devices are strictly banned in the exam hall — violators face immediate disqualification and a permanent ban from future FPSC exams
is 3ons policy, available on their official website. Updates are shared via the FPSC website, email, and SMS only.
Where to Apply