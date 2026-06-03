Has London Mayor Sadiq Khan invited Hareem Shah to Eid party?

LONDON – A video clip of TikTok personality Hareem Shah has gone viral on social media platform X, triggering widespread reactions and debate online.

In the interview, she claimed that she had been invited to an Eid celebration hosted by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and expressed excitement about attending the event.

During the conversation, she also made remarks supporting Iran in the ongoing tensions involving the United States and Israel.

The clip quickly attracted attention online, with users questioning the authenticity of her claims.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan invites Hareem Shah to Eid party in the Square pic.twitter.com/HH1WRVg3hi — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) June 2, 2026

Some social media users dismissed the statement as untrue, while others responded with humor and sarcasm.

One user commented that such claims were “not believable,” while another made a light-hearted remark about differing cultural tastes.

The video has since continued to circulate widely, fueling discussion and mixed reactions across social media platforms.