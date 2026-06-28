Aima Baig and Bilal Saeed’s London Nightlife Moments spark online trolling

Pakistani music stars Aima Baig and Bilal Saeed are making most of their time in London as the duo continues filming an upcoming music video.

Bilal and Aima has been shooting at several iconic locations across the bustling metropolis, with behind-the-scenes glimpses already creating excitement among fans. Recent pictures and clips show two soaking up London’s vibrant nightlife in Soho.

Dressed in relaxed western ensembles, Pakistani singers appeared to be enjoying casual evening, taking a stroll through lively streets, grabbing coffee, and interacting with locals. Their effortless street style and candid moments quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Pictures from their trip also show them creative team, offering fans a peek into the production process behind their latest collaboration. The London schedule appears to blend work and leisure, with the artists balancing filming commitments and downtime in one of the city’s busiest entertainment districts.

The clips of their Soho outing also got unwanted attention as some fans praised duo for embracing city’s lively atmosphere and appreciated their laid-back chemistry, others questioned their fashion choices and participation in London’s nightlife. Some critics argued that public figures should remain mindful of cultural and religious values, while others defended the singers, saying they were simply enjoying their time abroad during a professional project.

As clips continue to circulate online, the conversation remains divided, with supporters celebrating the stars’ international collaboration and critics expressing reservations over their public appearance.