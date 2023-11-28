Aima Baig turns up the heat with new bold pictures

Rockstar Aima Baig is known for her powerful vocals but her style game is not coming slow and she continues to make waves in the industry with a keen sense of style.

The Dhola singer remains in the news for chart-topping tracks and captivating performances, and she also earned a dedicated fan following who eagerly awaited her next albums. However, it is not just her music that has been garnering attention lately.

Aima sets pulses racing with sizzling clicks, effortlessly showcasing her toned figure in a chic black dress as she shares quality time with her girls.

More than just a fashion choice, Baig’s chic outfit serves as a celebration of individuality.

Aima Baig enjoys many smash hit songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few.