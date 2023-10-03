"My Shehzada, Salim": Mahira Khan shares exclusive video of her wedding

In a moment of pure magic and nostalgia, Mahira Khan has gifted her fans with a heartwarming montage encapsulating the entirety of her wedding ceremony.

This enchanting video takes us on an emotional journey, from the poignant "Qabool Hai" moment to her graceful walk down the aisle towards her beloved, Salim. The montage also grants us a peek into the lively after-party that followed. Mahira, ever the queen of captions, labeled the video with heartfelt simplicity: "My Shehzada, Salim."

Khan, known for her elegance and grace, has left no stone unturned in presenting her wedding as a fairy tale come to life.

She also delighted her followers with an intimate photo of the two standing beneath her veil, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that simply read, "Shukar Alhamdulillah."

Many fellow celebs and fans filled the commnet section with well wishes for the newlyweds on this new chapter in life and heart emojis.