Amna Ilyas mimicks Bollywood diva Malaika Arora

When it comes to mimicking others, Pakistani supermodel and actress Amna Ilyas paved herself a separate league. The Saat Din Mohabbat In diva is known for her quick wit and hilarious personality that place her among the most prominent stars of the entertainment industry whose talent knows no bounds.

With a recent video making rounds on the internet, the Zinda Bhaag famed diva mimicked Bollywood's style icon and item girl, Malaika Arora, for her unsual walk.

For background context, Arora is often papped outside gym or lunch dates with her beau Arjun Kapoor but her gait garners much more attention.

Walking in the same cringe-inducing, back-arching way, the 35-year-old Ilyas has proven that she is a true queen of expressions, thanks to her illustrious modelling career, which helped her ace the 'Malaika walk.'

The Instagram story originally posted by Raheel Rao, an editor, received mixed reactions from social media users.

On the work front, Ilyas will next be seen in Gardaab, Driven and Mastani.