Punjab interim govt hands over more than 45,000 acres of land to Pakistan Army

ISLAMABAD – The interim Punjab government has allocated more than 45,000 acres of land to the Pakistan Army for a “Corporate Agriculture Farming” project.

According to reports circulating in the Pakistani media, it's a "joint venture" aimed at increasing the crop yield and ensuring food security.

“The army will play a role at the management level to make the project a success story. However, ownership of the land will continue to stay with the provincial government. The military will not get any profit or share in the revenue to be mopped from corporate agriculture farming,” The News International quoted a source as saying in its report.

According to the report, corporate agriculture farming will be initiated on 45,267 acres of the Punjab government in Bhakkar, Khushab and Sahiwal districts. The project will be completed in phases. Corporate companies would also be included in this project.

Under the project, state lands of the Punjab government, which are barren and under-cultivated, will be used for corporate farming. The locals would be made part of the project for modern and mechanized farming.