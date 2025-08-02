Imran Khan raps CM Gandapur over Governance Failures in KP

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan voiced strong criticism of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, urging outpsoken politician to step down if he cannot bring law and order back to the violence-hit province, according to party insiders.

In conversation with close aides, Khan reportedly said, “If Ali Amin Gandapur cannot restore peace, he should resign,” adding that someone more capable should be entrusted with the province’s governance if current challenges persist.

Khan’s remarks come as KP grapples with alarming spike in terrorism. A police report revealed that 476 terror-related incidents occurred in the province during the first seven months of 2025 alone. The violence has claimed the lives of 121 civilians and left 301 injured.

The surge in militancy has been largely linked to re-emergence of Taliban control in neighboring Afghanistan since 2021, fueling instability along the western border.

In a separate development, sources confirmed that Imran Khan’s jail privileges have been reinstated. These include access to books, newspapers, and a one-hour phone call with his children.

During the call, former PM reportedly invited his sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, to visit him but was informed that their National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs) had expired. Khan emphasized that he had never asked his sons to return to Pakistan for political activism.

Imran Khan also reportedly expressed displeasure over Aleema Khan’s recent remarks regarding Mishal Yousafzai’s possible appointment as a senator.