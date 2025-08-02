ID Card renewal without hassle as NADRA brings services to your doorstep!

ISLAMABAD – NADRA continues to digitise whole process, besides arranging remote setups and a initiative is launched as part of broader effort to ensure that no citizen is left behind in national identification system, which is critical for accessing education, healthcare, voting rights, and other public services.

From August 4, NADRA announced special registration campaign for minority communities across Pakistan, which will continue till August 11, in connection with National Minorities Day.

According to a statement shared by NADRA, the campaign aims to facilitate the issuance and renewal of identity documents for members of minority groups, ensuring their access to national services and rights.

“You are entitled to equal rights just like every other citizen,” the statement emphasized, underscoring NADRA’s commitment to equality and social cohesion.

Citizens from minority communities are encouraged to visit NADRA mobile registration vans operating in their local areas or to head to the nearest NADRA center during the campaign period.