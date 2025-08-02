Get your iPhone PTA Approved with New Offer; full details here

By News Desk
4:46 pm | Aug 2, 2025
ISLAMABAD – iPhone 14 Pro users across Pakistan can now get their phones PTA approved without breaking the bank. Thanks to Alfa Mall’s new offer, users can clear PTA taxes in interest-free monthly installments.

The soaring PTA tax had made it impossible for many Pakistanis to use their non-PTA iPhones on local networks. But now, Bank Alfalah offers something exciting for non-PTA iPhone users.

Here’s How to Grab the Deal

  1. Go to Alfa Mall website or app

  2. Enter your IMEI number, CNIC, and full name

  3. Choose “Buy Now, Pay Later”

  4. Select your 3- or 6-month plan

  5. Checkout and get your iPhone PTA approved—without any interest!

