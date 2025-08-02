 Get Your Iphone Pta Approved With New Offer Full Details Here

ISLAMABAD – iPhone 14 Pro users across Pakistan can now get their phones PTA approved without breaking the bank. Thanks to Alfa Mall’s new offer, users can clear PTA taxes in interest-free monthly installments.

The soaring PTA tax had made it impossible for many Pakistanis to use their non-PTA iPhones on local networks. But now, Bank Alfalah offers something exciting for non-PTA iPhone users.

Here’s How to Grab the Deal