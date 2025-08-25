Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan and Bahawalpur declared new passport sub-zones

LAHORE – The Directorate General of Passports has introduced a new administrative division across Punjab in order to enhance service delivery and streamline operations

According to DG Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi, Punjab has now been divided into two main zones — Central Punjab and South Punjab — with four new sub-zones created for better management.

In Central Punjab, the newly formed sub-zones are RPO Lahore and RPO Gujranwala, while in South Punjab, RPO Multan and RPO Bahawalpur will serve as sub-zonal hubs.

DG Qazi stated that the reorganization aims to provide more efficient and timely passport services to citizens across the province.

He emphasized that all available resources are being utilized to ensure the smooth and dignified issuance of passports both within Pakistan and internationally.

The move is expected to significantly improve the administrative handling of passport operations throughout Punjab.