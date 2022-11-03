PTI chief Imran Khan to spend day in Wazirabad as Azadi March continues

LAHORE – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has said that party chief Imran Khan will be spending the seventh day of his long march in Wazirabad, a city in Punjab situated on the banks of the Chenab River.

PTI Twitter handle shared a post by party leader Hammad Azhar, announcing that the march will resume from Kot Khizri to Wazirabad at 1 pm today.

PTI chief, who embarked on the long march to the capital, hoping to whip up a show of support to topple the incumbent government, will address the gathering in Wazirabad.

انشااللہء آج لانگ مارچ کا آغازدن 1 بجے ہوگا جو کوٹ خضری سے وزیر آباد پہنچے گا #پاکستان_مارچ pic.twitter.com/OapNjDQ550 — PTI North Punjab (@PtiNorthPunjab) November 3, 2022

Court seeks assurance from PTI of peaceful protest in capital

Islamabad High Court has directed the former ruling party to ensure maintaining peace regardless to hold sit-ins and rallies in the capital.

The court issued directives as PTI moved court against the government for not issuing a no-objection certificate for its sit-in.

Capital force seeks deployment of armed units

As the Khan-led party continued the march, the incumbent government issued a warning, calling PTI’s long march a conspiracy against the state, and announced that the government would crush its designs through the power of law.

Amid fear of riots, the Islamabad police approached the interior ministry to deploy the Quick Response Force (QRF) to deal with the armed supporters.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan addressing a large number said one should not think that this march would conclude after reaching Islamabad, adding that his movement would continue for even 10 months.