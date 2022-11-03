HBL, SBP conducts RDA ‘Roshan Raho’ drive in collaboration with the Pakistani embassy in UK

LONDODN – HBL, one of Pakistan’s leading banks, held a corporate event as a part of the ‘Roshan Raho’ RDA drive, showcasing its Roshan Digital Account proposition with members of the Non-Resident Pakistani (NRP) community at the Pakistan High Commission, London.

NRPs from various segments of corporate and business sectors attended the event. The corporate event was graced by Mr Moazzam Ahmad Khan, High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Mr Syed Mohsin Ali Shah (Head of Retail Products, HBL) and Ms Shazia Gul, (Head Women Market program & RDA, HBL)

Mr Syed Mohsin Ali Shah spoke to the forum and highlighted efforts made by the Government of Pakistan (GOP) & State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to make RDA a convenient and reliable financial channel for the overseas Pakistani community. He thanked the community for their overwhelming support for the Roshan Digital Account initiative, which has been pursued as an important national cause.

Team HBL also presented a brief on RDA, its associated value-added services and the simple and convenient HBL Bank digital account opening process. The participants were also informed of the convenient process of digitally performing all their financial transactions.

The events were interactive and the attendees appreciated SBP & HBL’s efforts to facilitate RDA customers through value-added services such as Roshan Apna Ghar, Roshan Apni Car, and Roshan Samaaji Khidmat, enabling them to meet their essential lifestyle & family needs.

The HBL team also acknowledged the valuable economic contributions that the Pakistani diaspora continues to make towards the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Jawad Ghulam Rasool, CEO of the IPG Group-Pakistan, the organizing committee behind the “Roshan Raho” Drive speaking to the press added, “Roshan Digital Account (RDA) is a great initiative by the State Bank of Pakistan, The IPG Group is honored and privileged to facilitate this drive on our partner bank’s behalf and contribute to the prosperity of Pakistan.”

After numerous successful executions of the RDA drive in the Middle East region and now the United Kingdom, The IPG Group Pakistan aims to penetrate the rest of the Europe and North American market with the RDA core message of investment opportunities towards Pakistan.