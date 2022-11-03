Man held for ‘raping’ and setting her mother-in-law on fire in Lahore

LAHORE – A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his mother in law, and setting her on fire, local police said Thursday.

The dreadful incident reportedly occurred on Thursday in Lahore’s Sherakot, where a man ‘sexually assaulted’ his mother-in-law and set her on fire as she turned down her marriage proposal.

The survivor, 40, told the police that his son-in-law wanted to marry her and he assaulted her when she refused to do so.

The woman was later shifted to Mayo Hospital for medical treatment as she suffered serious burn injuries.

Police earlier nabbed the suspect on the victim’s complaint and further investigations are underway.

In the country's most popular region Punjab, rape cases turned endemic in wake of record sexual violence incidents. Earlier, Punjab Information Commission revealed that a total of 2,439 women were raped and 90 were murdered during the course of the previous six months in the region.