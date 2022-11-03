Man held for ‘raping’ and setting her mother-in-law on fire in Lahore
Share
LAHORE – A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his mother in law, and setting her on fire, local police said Thursday.
The dreadful incident reportedly occurred on Thursday in Lahore’s Sherakot, where a man ‘sexually assaulted’ his mother-in-law and set her on fire as she turned down her marriage proposal.
The survivor, 40, told the police that his son-in-law wanted to marry her and he assaulted her when she refused to do so.
The woman was later shifted to Mayo Hospital for medical treatment as she suffered serious burn injuries.
Police earlier nabbed the suspect on the victim’s complaint and further investigations are underway.
In the country's most popular region Punjab, rape cases turned endemic in wake of record sexual violence incidents. Earlier, Punjab Information Commission revealed that a total of 2,439 women were raped and 90 were murdered during the course of the previous six months in the region.
- Long march: Govt sets stern conditions for PTI to stage protest in ...02:05 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Man held for ‘raping’ and setting her mother-in-law on fire in ...01:57 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Here’s how Pakistan can still qualify for T20 World Cup semi-final ...01:27 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- HBL, SBP conducts RDA ‘Roshan Raho’ drive in collaboration with ...01:07 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
-
- Katrina Kaif plays cricket alongside Harbajan Singh11:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Sadia Imam enjoys birthday celebrations with family08:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 57th birthday with fans07:27 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022