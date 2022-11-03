Man held for ‘raping’ and setting her mother-in-law on fire in Lahore
Web Desk
01:57 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Man held for ‘raping’ and setting her mother-in-law on fire in Lahore
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his mother in law, and setting her on fire, local police said Thursday.

The dreadful incident reportedly occurred on Thursday in Lahore’s Sherakot, where a man ‘sexually assaulted’ his mother-in-law and set her on fire as she turned down her marriage proposal.

The survivor, 40, told the police that his son-in-law wanted to marry her and he assaulted her when she refused to do so. 

The woman was later shifted to Mayo Hospital for medical treatment as she suffered serious burn injuries.

Police earlier nabbed the suspect on the victim’s complaint and further investigations are underway.

In the country's most popular region Punjab, rape cases turned endemic in wake of record sexual violence incidents. Earlier, Punjab Information Commission revealed that a total of 2,439 women were raped and 90 were murdered during the course of the previous six months in the region.

More From This Category
Long march: Govt sets stern conditions for PTI to ...
02:05 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Hania Aamir steals the show with latest BTS ...
12:48 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
PTI chief Imran Khan to spend day in Wazirabad as ...
11:48 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to ...
11:18 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
LHC reserves ruling on admissibility of plea ...
10:44 AM | 3 Nov, 2022
Pakistan, China vow to boost links at all levels ...
10:26 AM | 3 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir steals the show with latest BTS pictures
12:48 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr