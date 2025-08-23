Pakistan’s Faizan Gul, Bilal Ahmed clinch two Golds in Asian Bodybuilding Championship

BANGKOK – Pakistani bodybuilders continued their stellar performance at the ongoing Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Thailand, clinching two additional gold medals on the sixth day of the international competition.

Rising athlete Faizan Gul claimed a gold medal in the 170 cm Sports Physique category, while Bilal Ahmed powered his way to victory in the 180 cm Sports Physique category, adding to Pakistan’s medal tally.

With these feats, Pakistan’s total medal count in the championship has now reached four, marking a proud moment for the nation in the world of bodybuilding.

Asian Bodybuilding Championshi is featuring top athletes from across Asia, will conclude on August 25, 2025.