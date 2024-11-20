Pakistani bodybuilder Yousuf Awan clinches 2 golds, 1 silver at World Championship

KARACHI – Pakistani bodybuilder and fitness coach Yousuf Awan made nation proud by winning two gold medals and one silver at 2024 World Bodybuilding Championship, held in Thailand.

Awan’s exceptional performance at the event brought significant pride to South Asian nation. The Sukkur-born bodybuilder’s journey to international success started three years back when he clinched the Mr. Sindh title in bodybuilding competitions.

His determination and sheer skill led him to South Asia Championship, where he secured third place, further building his reputation on the international stage.

After raking in a handful of medals, Yousuf Awan thanked Sindh Government Spokesperson and Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Sheikh for his support during challenging financial period.

He also appealed to government for future support, hoping to further elevate Pakistan in bodybuilding and secure additional international success.