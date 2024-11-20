Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Major Relief Approved For Electricity Consumers Using Above 200 Units

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the winter package in order to provide relief to domestic consumers using more than 200 units per month and industrial sector for three months.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chaired the ECC meeting. It was attended by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan (virtual), Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema (virtual), Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik, federal secretaries, and senior officers from concerned ministries and departments.

During the meeting, the ECC considered proposal submitted by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) regarding a winter demand initiative for the industrial, domestic (ToU and non-ToU consumers exceeding 200 units, commercial and general services consumers of discos and K-Electric to enable optimum use of system generation capacity besides reducing gas demand due to shifting of favourabe demand towards electricity.

It was proposed that under the initiative, a tariff of 26.07 Rs/kWh shall be charged to all eligible consumers on the respective incremental consumption, above the benchmark consumption in the corresponding months.

The initiative shall remain applicable for a three-month billing period effective from December 2024 to February 2024, the ECC said in an official statement.

The benchmark consumption will be the higher of either the relevant month’s consumption in FY2024 or the historical consumption over the past 3 years for the relevant months, based on a formula and terms and conditions laid before the ECC.

