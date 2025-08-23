1 USD to PKR – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham to Pakistani Rupee – 23 August 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Rupee appreciated against various foreign currencies, with US Dollar shedding value while several other major currencies witnessed slight fluctuations.

According to latest rates, US Dollar was being bought at Rs. 283.5 and sold at Rs. 284.20. Euro traded higher at Rs. 327.75 (buying) and Rs. 329 20 (selling), while the UK Pound Sterling stood at Rs. 379.2 and Rs. 380.7, respectively.

UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs. 77.2 (buying) and Rs. 77.35 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs. 75.5 and Rs. 75.70.

Other notable rates included the Kuwaiti Dinar at Rs. 917.75 (buying) and Rs. 925.75 (selling), the Bahraini Dinar at Rs. 751.25 and Rs. 753.75, and the Omani Riyal at Rs. 735.80 and Rs. 738.30.