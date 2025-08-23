Elegant Design Meets Smart Living

Haier, a global leader in home appliances, continues to push the boundaries of innovation and smart living with the launch of the Haier No Frost IoT Refrigerator. Combining premium aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, this refrigerator is more than just a kitchen essential — it’s a lifestyle upgrade. With its sleek design, spacious storage, and intelligent features, it brings both style and substance to the modern home.

Built on the trusted legacy of Haier’s Twin Inverter series and the power of IoT integration, the Haier No Frost IoT Refrigerator sets a new benchmark in food preservation, hygiene, energy efficiency, and connectivity. Whether you prioritise freshness, convenience, or sustainability, this model delivers on all fronts — transforming your kitchen into a smarter, more efficient space.

No Frost Technology

Say goodbye to manual defrosting. The No Frost Technology in the IOT Refrigerator. It uses a multi-airflow cooling system to distribute temperature evenly across compartments. This not only prevents ice buildup but also preserves the taste, texture, and nutrition of stored food, ensuring freshness without the mess.

Twin Inverter with IoT

The refrigerator’s Twin Inverter Technology ensures precise cooling with low energy consumption. The dual inverter system minimizes temperature fluctuations, maintains consistent freshness, and extends appliance life. Paired with IoT integration, this feature offers unmatched control and flexibility, allowing users to tailor the cooling experience to their lifestyle with real-time updates and adjustments via smartphone.

Smart Connectivity with IoT Technology

Haier’s IoT-enabled refrigerator offers a Smartly Controlled System allows users to remotely monitor and manage their appliance using the HAISMART smartphone app. Whether you’re adjusting the temperature or making grocery list this refrigerator puts convenience right at your fingertips — anytime, anywhere.

T-ABT Technology

T-ABT (Turbo Anti-Bacterial Technology), which eliminates 99.99% of harmful bacteria inside the refrigerator. By ensuring a clean and hygienic environment, T-ABT helps keep your fruits, vegetables, and other perishables fresh and safe for longer — an ideal solution for health-conscious families.

Large Storage

It doesn’t just perform better — it stores more. Designed with an large capacity, this refrigerator offers generous space to accommodate everything from weekly groceries to leftovers and beverages. Whether you have a large family or love entertaining guests, this model ensures organized and stress-free storage.

Digital Control System with 4 Sensors

Precision meets convenience with the Digital Control System, integrated with four strategically placed temperature sensors. These sensors monitor the internal environment in real time and adjust cooling dynamically. Whether you’re at home or away, you can remotely fine-tune the settings to match your food storage needs.

Food Management – Smarter, Simpler

Haier’s IoT features include an intelligent Food Management System. Add items to your app’s grocery list, set expiry dates, assign category tags, and receive timely notifications before food spoils. This not only helps reduce waste but also supports smarter meal planning and healthier eating habits.

Advanced IoT Features – Convenience Redefined

Here’s what makes the IoT experience complete:

Remote Temperature Adjustment – Customize your cooling settings from your smartphone Energy-Saving Activation – Trigger energy-saving mode for optimal electricity use Door Open Notification – Get alerts if the door is left open beyond 5 minutes Grocery List – You can make grocery list in the app for hassle free grocery shopping

Elegant Design Meets Smart Living

Combining premium aesthetics with cutting-edge tech, the Haier no frost IOT Refrigerator is a stylish, intelligent addition to any modern kitchen. With its sleek finish, large storage zones, and smart features, it’s more than just a refrigerator — it’s an upgrade to your lifestyle.

Transform your home into a smarter space with the Haier IOT No Frost Refrigerator. Whether it’s freshness, hygiene, convenience, or energy savings — this model delivers on all fronts.

Bring home the future. Bring home Haier.

