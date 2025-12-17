‘Imran Khan in Death Cell’: Former PM’s son fears he may never see father alive

ISLAMABAD – For over two years, Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan has been confined to what his sons describe as “death cell.”

PTI chief, who is facing plethora of cases from attempted murder to blasphemy and even terrorism, is facing more and more difficulties due to anti-army rhetoric. Khan’s sons said they are enduring unimaginable conditions in prison, described by his sons as a “death cell.”

Kasim said his father “would never strike a deal that leaves his party members to rot in jail” and opt to remain in brutal conditions while pursuing his lifelong goal of eradicating corruption in South Asian nation.

Imran Khan's sons told Sky's lead world presenter @SkyYaldaHakim, that Pakistan was "sliding towards a military dictatorship" while discussing their father's imprisonment. Sulaiman and Kasim Khan told Yalda Hakim they were unsure if they'd ever see their father again. pic.twitter.com/qF8hdg7SYW — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 16, 2025

Imran’s sister Uzma revealed that her brother has been subjected to intense isolation and psychological torment, with family visits blocked for weeks.

Khan has been behind bars since August 2023 following a three-year sentence for illegally selling state gifts, faces multiple convictions he claims are politically motivated after his ousting in a 2022 parliamentary vote.

The family members expressed growing fear for their father’s life. They described him as enduring over two years of solitary confinement, drinking filthy water, surrounded by inmates suffering from contagious disease, and cut off from any human contact.