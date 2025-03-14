Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PSL 10 Trophy’s nationwide tour kicks off from Hyderabad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially launched the nationwide tour of the HBL PSL 10 trophy, marking a historic moment as it embarks on its journey across Pakistan. In a first for the country, the trophy’s tour began at a private educational institution in Hyderabad.

On Friday, the trophy was unveiled at the Foundation Public School in Hyderabad, where students expressed immense joy upon seeing the iconic PSL trophy. Many students eagerly posed for selfies with the trophy, sharing their excitement for the upcoming cricket season.

Following this, the trophy will move to Karachi on Saturday, where it will be displayed at various locations around the city. Notably, the famous Frere Hall will host the trophy for a public exhibition. The trophy will continue its journey, visiting a total of 11 cities across Pakistan by March 29. After Karachi, the trophy will travel to Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Islamabad, bringing the excitement of the HBL PSL to fans in every region.

Salman Naseer, CEO of HBL PSL, expressed that the nationwide tour celebrates Pakistan’s rich culture, diverse communities, and, most importantly, the nation’s deep passion for cricket.

“This tour is part of our efforts to expand HBL PSL’s physical presence across the country,” Naseer said. He added that the first phase of the tour would take the trophy from the vibrant streets of Karachi to the historic landmarks of Lahore, showcasing the country’s breathtaking landscapes as well. The trophy will also visit other notable historical and famous locations along the way.

The first phase of the tour will see the trophy displayed in Lahore on March 16 and 17. From there, it will move to Multan on March 18, Bahawalpur on March 19, Faisalabad on March 20, and Peshawar on March 22. The capital city, Islamabad, will host the trophy on March 23.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

Daily Pakistan Global

