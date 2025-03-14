PREDA unveils industry’s first Member Protection Policy

KARACHI – The Pakistan Public Relations, Events, Digital, and Activation Association (PREDA) has introduced a groundbreaking policy to safeguard its members from unethical practices within the industry.

This policy addresses critical issues such as payment defaults and delays, intellectual property theft, abusive behavior, and unrealistic or unfair project timelines. These key areas of concern were identified through industry surveys, research, and direct feedback from members regarding the most pressing challenges they currently face.

The PREDA Member Protection Policy, effective March 2025, introduces a structured approach to handling disputes, including formal complaint procedures, mediation, and arbitration.

“This is the first time the public relations, event management, activation and digital industries are seeing a dedicated effort to protect professionals in Pakistan” said the Executive Committee at PREDA, comprising of President Selina Rashid Khan, Senior Vice President Frieha Altaf, Secretary and Founding President Shanaz Ramzi, Vice President Communications & Corporate Affairs Fareshteh Aslam, Vice President Events and Activations Sarfraz Niazi and Treasurer Hasan Rizvi.

They added, “this policy is a critical first step in setting new benchmarks and best practices. We are working toward a future where fair treatment isn’t an exception but the standard. This policy is step one in a long-term strategy to protect our members and improve overall industry standards for sustainable and progressive growth.”

Indeed, the introduction of this policy is in line with PREDA’s founding principles – to promote an industry that is transparent, ethical and professional while also endeavouring to set new benchmarks for industry standards and innovation.