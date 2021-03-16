Punjab govt announces Rs7bn Ramazan package
11:10 AM | 16 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Monday announced the Ramzan Package worth seven billion to provide relief to the masses in the holy month of Ramazan.

Buzdar while chairing a cabinet meeting said 313 Ramazan bazaars will be established across the province from Shaban 25 where a 10-kg flour bag will be available at Rs300. The Punjab government will provide around Rs3.5bn subsidy for the purpose, CM added.

Fruits and vegetables will also be provided at the same rates as in 2018. Similarly, gram flour, dates, dried chickpeas lentils, and other items will also be available at cheap rates. Sugar will be provided at Rs60 per kg and ghee, chicken, and eggs will be sold at a discounted price.

CM also ordered to establish a Sahulat Bazaar Authority to look into the artificial price hike. He ordered the following austerity measures while arranging Ramazan bazaars and the saved money to be utilised for providing relief to the people.

He further directed the provincial ministers and officials to visit Ramazan bazaars.

Provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, secretaries of industries, agriculture, food and livestock departments, and others attended the cabinet meeting.

