iPhone prices in Pakistan see big drop ahead of Eid; Check new rates here

Apple's official distributor in Pakistan announced special Eid offer with significant drop in prices of iPhone 15 and other models.
The limited-time promotion offers discounts on various iPhone models including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 11 during festivity season.
|iPhone 15
|Rates
|128GB
|Rs. 323,900
|256 GB
|Rs. 361,500
iPhone 15 Plus
|iPhone 15 Plus
|Rates
|128 GB
|Rs. 361,500
|256 GB
|Rs. 399,100
|512 GB
|Rs. 474,200
iPhone 15 Pro
|128GB
|Rs. 404,700
|256 GB
|Rs. 440,400
|512 GB
|Rs. 523,400
|1 TB
|Rs. 583,500
iPhone 15 Pro Max
|256 GB
|Rs. 476,500
|512 GB
|Rs. 570,000
|1 TB
|Rs. 621,100
iPhone Rates 2024
|iPhone 14 (128 GB)
|Rs. 279,900
|iPhone 13 (128 GB)
|Rs. 246,800
|iPhone 11 (128 GB)
|Rs. 162,999
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
