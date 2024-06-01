Search

iPhone prices in Pakistan see big drop ahead of Eid; Check new rates here

Web Desk
11:51 AM | 1 Jun, 2024
Source: File Photo

Apple's official distributor in Pakistan announced special Eid offer with significant drop in prices of iPhone 15 and other models.

The limited-time promotion offers discounts on various iPhone models including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 11 during festivity season.

iPhone Latest Price in Pakistan

iPhone 15  Rates
128GB  Rs. 323,900
256 GB  Rs. 361,500
iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Plus Rates
128 GB  Rs. 361,500
256 GB  Rs. 399,100
512 GB  Rs. 474,200

iPhone 15 Pro

128GB  Rs. 404,700
256 GB  Rs. 440,400
512 GB  Rs. 523,400
1 TB  Rs. 583,500

iPhone 15 Pro Max

256 GB  Rs. 476,500
512 GB  Rs. 570,000
1 TB  Rs. 621,100
iPhone Rates 2024

iPhone 14 (128 GB)  Rs. 279,900
iPhone 13 (128 GB)  Rs. 246,800
iPhone 11 (128 GB)  Rs. 162,999

Apple working on new technology to let people use their iPhone, iPad using eyes

