Karachi Earthquake Today: Tremors Jolt Residents of Sindh’s Capital

KARACHI – Residents across several neighbourhoods of Karachi were gripped by fear on Friday when earthquake tremors shook parts of the city, forcing people to rush out of homes, offices, and workplaces in panic.

National Seismic Monitoring Centre shared details of an earthquake, magnitude 4.0 with a depth of 10 kilometres. Officials said the epicentre was located approximately 100 kilometres south of Karachi, triggering noticeable tremors across several areas of the metropolis.

The shaking was reported in neighbourhoods including Landhi, Khurramabad, Malir, and Korangi, where startled residents quickly moved outdoors for safety. Although the tremors caused widespread concern, authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage.

The latest quake has once again highlighted growing concerns over frequent seismic activity in Karachi. The coastal megacity has been experiencing repeated tremors in recent months, raising anxiety among residents and experts alike.

A few days back, another earthquake measuring 3.2 in magnitude shook parts of Karachi, including Malir. That tremor occurred at a depth of around 35 kilometres, reminding residents of the region’s ongoing geological activity.