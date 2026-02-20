Earthquake jolts parts of KP

PESHAWAR – Tremors were felt in various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earthquake shocks were reported in Malakand, Lower Dir, Hangu, Kohat, Bajaur, Swat, Buner, Shangla, and North Waziristan.

In addition, tremors were also felt in Swabi and Upper Dir, as well as in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The earthquake measured 5.6 in magnitude. Its epicenter was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, at a depth of 73 kilometers.

After the quake, people came out of their homes reciting the Kalima Tayyiba. So far, no reports of any loss of life or property have been received.