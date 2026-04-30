CSS 2025 Exam Results announced by FPSC – check results here

ISLAMABAD – Results of CSS examination 2025 have been announced, and only 355 candidates were able to pass the competitive annual examination conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission.

A total of 12,792 candidates appeared in the written examination. Out of these, only 355 candidates were able to pass, bringing the overall success rate down to 2.67%. The result reflects the extremely tough screening process that continues to define the CSS examination.

CSS 2025 Results

Following the written results, the FPSC has recommended 170 candidates for appointment. This group includes 84 male and 86 female candidates, showing a relatively balanced representation between genders.

At the top of the merit list, Asad Rafiq secured first position, followed by Muhammad Mohsin in second place and Tariq Hafeez in third. These candidates led one of the most competitive cohorts in recent years.

The top 30 candidates have been allocated to major occupational groups such as the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and the Police Service of Pakistan, which are among the most sought-after career paths in the civil service. Notably, no candidate from the top 30 was allocated to the Foreign Service this year, which stands out compared to previous trends.